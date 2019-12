50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Consider this: Clemson could miss on 30-percent of its recruiting classes and still step off the bus on Saturdays and be better off than most of the teams it faces in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

That's how far ahead the Tigers are in the conference as we draw closer to 2020.

CLEMSON WAY AHEAD OF ACC BRETHREN IN RECRUITING ... AGAIN (For subscribers-only)