The No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers (13-0, 9-0) will face No. 2 Ohio State (13-0, 9-0) in Phoenix, Arizona on December 28, as the College Football Playoff selection committee finalized its playoff field for the 2019 National Championship this afternoon.

The Buckeyes, winners of the Big Ten Championship, dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 this week while SEC Champion LSU (13-0, 9-0) moved to the top spot after blasting Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday.

Clemson, now in its fifth consecutive CFP, has faced Ohio State just three times in history, winning all three meetings. The two teams last faced one another in Glendale in 2016. The Tigers won that matchup 31-0.

Clemson will be making a bowl appearance for the 15th consecutive year, adding to its current school record that began in 2005. In total, it will be Clemson’s 45th bowl appearance, with the Tigers entering their upcoming bowl schedule with an existing 24-20 all-time record in bowl play.

