Clemson will play for ACC Championship

CLEMSON -- On a day where Clemson suffered a crushing defeat to rival South Carolina in Death Valley, one bit of good news came the Tigers' way in the evening hours as No. 6 Miami (10-2, 6-2) dropped its second conference game of the season, affording the Tigers (9-3, 7-1) an appearance in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game. The Hurricanes, an 11-point favorite, dropped a 42-38 decision to Syracuse (9-3, 5-3) at the JMA Dome. The two teams remaining with the best conference records are of course the Tigers and No. 9 SMU (11-1, 8-0). The Mustangs downed California (6-6, 2-6) 38-6 in Dallas Saturday.

Clemson defensive back Khalil Barnes is shown here in Death Valley on Saturday after intercepting a pass from South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. (Photo by Getty Images)