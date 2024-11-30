Clemson will play for ACC Championship

BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SUBSCRIPTION SALE!
CLEMSON -- On a day where Clemson suffered a crushing defeat to rival South Carolina in Death Valley, one bit of good news came the Tigers' way in the evening hours as No. 6 Miami (10-2, 6-2) dropped its second conference game of the season, affording the Tigers (9-3, 7-1) an appearance in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game.
The Hurricanes, an 11-point favorite, dropped a 42-38 decision to Syracuse (9-3, 5-3) at the JMA Dome. The two teams remaining with the best conference records are of course the Tigers and No. 9 SMU (11-1, 8-0). The Mustangs downed California (6-6, 2-6) 38-6 in Dallas Saturday.
SMU and Clemson will square off for the conference title at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. next Saturday, December 7. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.
2024 marks the first year for the Mustangs in the ACC. The Mustangs' only blemish of the season was a three-point loss to BYU.
The Tigers, a charter member of the league, have won 21 conference titles, more than any other league member. Clemson's last ACC crown was 2022 following a 39-10 win over North Carolina. Head coach Dabo Swinney has taken home eight league titles.
