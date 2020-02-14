CLEMSON | Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly totaled a career-high eight strikeouts and four Tiger pitchers combined to strand 17 runners on base in Clemson’s 5-3 victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon in both team’s season opener. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Weatherly, making his first start since 2018, gave up one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Sam Weatherly, who allowed one earned run Friday, was drafted in the 27th round by the Toronto Blue Jays out of high school. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Freshman lefty Geoffrey Gilbert earned the win by allowing one hit and no runs in 2.0 innings pitched. Carson Spiers pitched the final 3.0 innings to record the save. The four Tiger hurlers combined to limit Liberty to 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Flame starter Mason Meyer suffered the loss. Sam Hall evened the score 1-1 with a home run in the fourth inning, then Adam Hackenberg lined a two-out, run-scoring single to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning.