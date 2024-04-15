BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson and Georgia completed their spring games over the past two Saturdays, and it feels like a ceremonial turning of the page to full-scale anticipation of the Aug. 31 season opener in Atlanta.

It's mid-April, and the longest wait is upon us as we enter the long stretch of nothing happening on a football field.

But it's on.

