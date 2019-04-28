Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When Larry brought to light last week that Tavien Feaster was on the verge of transferring, it’s not as if Clemson's coaches were caught by surprise.

Feaster had opened this door publicly with comments made in the postseason, and recent social media posts by him as well as his father underscored that the itch to search for greener grass had surfaced again – and probably with no going back.

Within 24 hours, Feaster was in the NCAA transfer portal, and the complexion of Clemson’s running back depth chart for this next season presumably changed.

Feaster still has to do the work to graduate by August so he can play elsewhere immediately.