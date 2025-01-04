Coaching stability and the real world

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

As of this afternoon, all was still quiet on the staff front.

That squares with what we've been projecting over the past few days.

Real answers will start coming forth Monday when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney holds his first staff meeting since the team returned from Texas.

Assistant coaches and staffers are also plenty eager and anxious and probably even scared to hear about the path forward, because they haven't been apprised of anything either according to our latest information.

There's of course a disproportionate share of uneasiness on the defensive side. One office, that of the defensive coordinator, is empty.

You think there's a lot of angst among fans who have waited this long for answers?

Imagine the last two weeks for the guys on that side of the ball whose livelihoods depend on it.

