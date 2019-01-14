Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 15:06:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Coaching stability matters

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- The overall result was symbolic, yes. But so was a brief snapshot in the third quarter, as Clemson seemed to get itself into third-and-long on purpose just to make things more challenging.

Justyn Ross tipped that pass to himself for a gain of 37 on third-and-12. He was right on the Alabama sideline. And then his momentum carried him deep into Alabama's sideline as he made contact with several Alabama players.

Ross then stood for a second, staring at the Crimson Tide's offensive linemen sitting on the bench with dazed expressions. It didn't look like a taunting stare as much as a taking-it-all-in stare.

Ross, of course, was showing Alabama's sideline what it missed out on.

Bddygvivuyyywm32vrzw
Longtime Clemson coordinator Jeff Scott is one of the top assistant coaches in college football.
AP
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}