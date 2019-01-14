THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- The overall result was symbolic, yes. But so was a brief snapshot in the third quarter, as Clemson seemed to get itself into third-and-long on purpose just to make things more challenging.

Justyn Ross tipped that pass to himself for a gain of 37 on third-and-12. He was right on the Alabama sideline. And then his momentum carried him deep into Alabama's sideline as he made contact with several Alabama players.

Ross then stood for a second, staring at the Crimson Tide's offensive linemen sitting on the bench with dazed expressions. It didn't look like a taunting stare as much as a taking-it-all-in stare.

Ross, of course, was showing Alabama's sideline what it missed out on.