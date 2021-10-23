You thought coming in, against Pitt's powerful offense, that Clemson was going to need its defense or special teams to provide some scoring to help the Tigers stay in it, maybe even win it. As it turned out Pitt's defense got a touchdown of its own on a pick-6. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Yep, Clemson's offense is the gift that keeps on giving to other teams through a litany of gaffes that Saturday included a third-quarter interception for a touchdown off a DJ Uiagalelei shovel pass. The Tigers had a chance to go up big early as Brent Venables' defense was pinning down Kenny Pickett and the Panthers. ALSO SEE: Late-week Recruiting Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments They squandered those opportunities, including a dropped touchdown pass by Will Shipley that would've put Clemson up 14-0 in the second quarter, as a trip to an unfamiliar stadium produced results that have been quite familiar in 2021.

Dabo Swinney and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi meet at midfield Saturday night following the Panthers' 27-17 win over Clemson. (Getty)

The Tigers are 4-3 after this 27-17 defeat, and in all six of their games against FBS competition they have failed to reach 20 points in regulation. We'd say let that sink in, but this has long since sunk in for Clemson fans who are wondering how much worse it can get after six straight playoff runs, two national championships and four trips to the national championship game. Normally it is fans from the other teams admiring Clemson's quarterbacks and longing for such a presence. Those roles were reversed Saturday as Pickett was the cool, efficient and precise customer who completed 25 passes on 39 attempts for 302 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions after nightmarish outings against the Tigers in the 2020 regular season and the 2018 ACC title game. When it was over, Pickett said he was going to go celebrate with a cold one. Meanwhile, Clemson was trying to process the cold, hard reality that it has lost three times in seven regular-season games after losing three times in 70 regular-season games from 2015-20.

Clemson was out-gained 464-315 and was 4-of-11 on third downs while Pitt converted 10 times on 18 tries. The Tigers were down 27-10 before Uiagalelei came back in after being benched for two series and led the offense on a five play, 72-yard touchdown drive. Clemson was hoping to cause a quick three-and-out when it kicked off and Pitt took over at its 25 with 7:56 left. The Tigers never got the ball back as Pitt methodically moved the chains. Dabo Swinney said standing there helplessly those eight minutes and then watching Pickett take a knee was the most frustrating part of the game for him. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Taisun Phommachanh came in for Uiagalelei after the pick-6 and was 3-of-7 for 23 yards while rushing twice for 15 yards.

Clemson's offense still hasn't scored 20 points in regulation against an FBS opponent this season. (Getty)