After his freshman year of high school in Salina, Kan., Brent Venables stood 6 foot and 190 pounds.

That's pretty big for that age. Big enough to play varsity football for Salina South High School. Big enough for him to start carrying himself with some confidence.

And big enough to whip his stepfather's ass.

Tell Thomas Brent Venables that you've heard bits and pieces of his life story, ask him if he's willing to tell it to you and to the world, and you'd better have some time.

Time for him to get through the all-consuming grind of a national championship football season, time for him to get through recruiting and then through the first few weeks of spring practice.

And then, once spring break arrives and college football's top assistant coach is ready to sit down and tell it from the very beginning to now, be sure to block off a few hours as Tigerillustrated.com did when we visited with the coach over the last couple of weeks.

Also, come prepared to have the hairs stand up on the back of your neck and the goosebumps rise from your forearms -- and maybe even to wipe away a tear or two -- as Venables tells a gripping story of obstacles overcome.