CLEMSON | On Clemson's fourth play from scrimmage Friday, the Tigers ran a play that was scripted and rehearsed plenty during practices and walk-throughs.

It was a play-action screen pass to Davis Allen, and the blockers were Justyn Ross and Ajou Ajou.

The "blockers" part was mere theory on this play.

Ajou didn't touch his guy, who easily maneuvered around him to make the tackle for loss.

Dabo Swinney said the play would've gone for 12 or 15 yards had Ajou made his block, but that's a tough sell because Ross didn't touch his guy either.