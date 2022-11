CLEMSON -- On Jan. 7 of 2019, one game in California featured the following receivers:

Tee Higgins, Jaylen Waddle, Justyn Ross, Jerry Jeudy, Hunter Renfrow, Henry Ruggs, Amari Rodgers and DeVonta Smith.

Clemson's wideouts would win the day in a 44-16 dissection of the Crimson Tide.

Two years later, Alabama's receivers stood above everyone else in a 52-24 trouncing of Ohio State.

Now the two programs that spent years ahead of everyone else find themselves in crisis mode.

It was almost fitting that Alabama's second loss of the regular season happened on the same night as Clemson's most sobering and alarming defeat of the CFP era.