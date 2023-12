BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In the second of multiple updates today at Tigerillustrated.com, we have more to share with subscribers on the hiring of longtime offensive line coach Matt Luke.

And this includes what we believe to be a compelling wrinkle we have not yet written about since he took over for Thomas Austin.

CONNECTING THE DOTS ON THE MATT LUKE HIRE (For subscribers-only)

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!