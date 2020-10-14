FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

As Clemson’s tight ends have returned to the spotlight, the Tigers have increased their involvement with a fast-rising junior with whom they have a connection.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth’s Oscar Delp has communicated with Clemson's longtime tight ends coach Danny Pearman over the last several weeks.