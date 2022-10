OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,500 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF ) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON -- When he was asked to assess the state of the defensive union earlier this week, K.J. Henry could've taken the easy public-relations route.

He could've highlighted the clear positives of not just the last game but recent games. He could've hammered the fact that this defense has allowed a mere 24 points in the second half of the past four games, after allowing 24 points in the final 30 minutes of regulation at Wake Forest.

That's not only clear progress, but clearly impressive.

That's an easy talking point for Henry, the chief player figurehead of this defense.