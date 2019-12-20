THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | USC has produced zero 5-star acquisitions in the past two recruiting classes.

The "other" USC, in the middle of the Palmetto State, has secured three 5-stars over the same stretch (we're including the strange, non-binding commitment made by Jordan Burch two days ago).

Clemson's coaches flew across the entire continent to curry favor with superstar quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. He's from Los Angeles, where the Trojans play football. He grew up a fan of the hometown team and wears No. 5 because Reggie Bush wore it.

But...