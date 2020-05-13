Coverage Plan
CLEMSON | Recent national championship games have been known as field days for quarterbacks and receivers -- and nightmares for the defensive backs across from them.
The wizardry of LSU's 2019 offense might be an aberration in the context of a group of great players and great scheme converging for a truly special, truly unstoppable season.
But the record will show that, in the playoff era more than ever, national championships are won by throwing and catching.
In the five consecutive years that Clemson has appeared in the CFP, the championship quarterbacks have combined for 16 touchdown passes to just one interception.
