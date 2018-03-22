Ticker
Nation's No. 14 inside linebacker set for return visit

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson will soon get a second visit from a northeastern linebacker squarely on its radar.

Malvern (Penn.) Prep’s Keith Maguire has arranged a return two-day stay April 6-7 so that his father can have an extensive look at the program.

