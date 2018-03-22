THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson will soon get a second visit from a northeastern linebacker squarely on its radar.
Malvern (Penn.) Prep’s Keith Maguire has arranged a return two-day stay April 6-7 so that his father can have an extensive look at the program.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news