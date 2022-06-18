Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star Dee Crayton announced his commitment Saturday to Clemson. Tigerillustrated.com projected Crayton to Clemson nine days ago .

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has finished his anticipated linebacker class with a second commitment within the week.

Crayton (6-1, 215), ranked No. 135 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Auburn and Penn State.

"It's just the family feel, how great the people are," Crayton told Tigerillustrated.com earlier in the process. "Everyone seems so genuine. It felt like home even before I got the offer."

He also held offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Ole Miss, Virginia, Louisville and UCF among others. All told, Crayton claimed 29 offers.

Goodwin made Crayton his second linebacker offer upon taking over for Brent Venables, pulling the trigger in late February.

Penn State and Auburn had been battling for Crayton at the time.

Crayton then attended Clemson's March 5 junior day, and our indications pointed to Clemson being staked to a substantial lead through program profile and proximity.

He would go on to visit FSU for a spring practice and lined up official visits to Clemson, Auburn, Missouri and Penn State for this month.

After the Clemson official visit, though, Crayton would proceed to quietly cancel the Auburn trip late.

Rivals.com then reported that Crayton was back on campus last weekend, setting the stage for this week's declaration announcement.