CRAYTON TO CLEMSON
Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin has finished his anticipated linebacker class with a second commitment within the week.
Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star Dee Crayton announced his commitment Saturday to Clemson. Tigerillustrated.com projected Crayton to Clemson nine days ago.
Crayton (6-1, 215), ranked No. 135 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Auburn and Penn State.
"It's just the family feel, how great the people are," Crayton told Tigerillustrated.com earlier in the process. "Everyone seems so genuine. It felt like home even before I got the offer."
He also held offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Ole Miss, Virginia, Louisville and UCF among others. All told, Crayton claimed 29 offers.
Goodwin made Crayton his second linebacker offer upon taking over for Brent Venables, pulling the trigger in late February.
Penn State and Auburn had been battling for Crayton at the time.
Crayton then attended Clemson's March 5 junior day, and our indications pointed to Clemson being staked to a substantial lead through program profile and proximity.
He would go on to visit FSU for a spring practice and lined up official visits to Clemson, Auburn, Missouri and Penn State for this month.
After the Clemson official visit, though, Crayton would proceed to quietly cancel the Auburn trip late.
Rivals.com then reported that Crayton was back on campus last weekend, setting the stage for this week's declaration announcement.
Crayton pairs with Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek's Jamal Anderson to give Clemson a pair of four-star linebacker pledges.
Furthermore, Crayton becomes the 12th member of Clemson's recruiting class, joining Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Atlanta (Ga.) St. Christopher four-star corner Branden Strozier, Warminster (Pa.) tight end Markus Dixon, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star safety Kylen Webb, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star lineman Ian Reed, Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star end David Ojiegbe and Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry.
With Crayton's commitment, Clemson's recruiting class now moves up to No. 4 nationally in the Rivals.com team rankings.
