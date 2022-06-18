Crayton weighs in on Clemson

On the day he revealed his commitment to Clemson, Alpharetta (Ga.) linebacker Dee Crayton sat down with Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to talk further about why he chose the Tigers.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Crayton also hinted at what's ahead for a Clemson recruiting class that has surged to No. 4 nationally in the Rivals.com team rankings.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!