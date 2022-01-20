Culture asset

A year ago, it didn't take long for an early-enrolled Will Shipley to make his presence felt within Clemson's football team.

Six months later, Dabo Swinney didn't hesitate in saying Shipley was already one of the team's foremost leaders.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

It's a rare dude who comes in right away and makes that type of impact as not just a superb talent but an integral part of a team's leadership.

While we hesitate to say Cade Klubnik will present a carbon copy of what Shipley brought as a freshman, it's hard to get away from the feeling that Klubnik is another of those rare pieces who is advanced not only as a talent but as a person.