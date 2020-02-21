CLEMSON | At his recent signing-day press conference, Kirby Smart brought talking points that included something rather eye-opening.

Georgia won another recruiting national championship, but Smart emphasized something that might be regarded as essential to delivering an on-field championship.

"I'm really excited about this class from an academic and character standpoint, which to me matters as much as anything," he said.

Smart knows better than anyone how quickly a No. 1 class can disintegrate. He knows better than anyone how and why such a haul can come apart.

And now, quite likely, he knows there's something to the careful methods used by Dabo Swinney and his staff as they build not just a roster but a culture.

At his recent press conference, Smart was asked how much he and his staff consider character and discipline concerns as they decide whether to chase a recruit.