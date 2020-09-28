CLEMSON | Clemson's open date falling after two games probably wasn't the most ideal of circumstances, particularly when the second game was basically an open date in and of itself.

But maybe in the end it was fitting that fans had a bunch of couch time to take stock of what's going on elsewhere in college football.

Not that this is a news flash or anything. But when trips to the College Football Playoff seem almost mundane and a successful season is now defined as winning the whole damn thing and nothing less, sometimes it's good to be reminded of how good you have it.