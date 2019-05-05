CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

1. TREVOR LAWRENCE - Clemson

Trevor Lawrence (AP Images)

The skinny: Despite his impressive collection of offers from most of the top programs in the country, Lawrence decided to end his process early with a commitment to Clemson during his junior season. He never wavered off of that pledge. After beating out Kelly Bryant for the starting job in Death Valley, Lawrence had a magical true freshman season that culminated in a national championship victory over Alabama. He is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy leading into the 2019 season. Farrell’s take: Lawrence is the best high school quarterback I’ve ever scouted so his great start is not a surprise. Did I think he’d win the national title as a true freshman? I can’t say that I saw that coming, but not much Lawrence does surprises me. He’s a rare talent at his position. He’s my clear No. 1 at No. 1 at quarterback in Rivals history.

2. VINCE YOUNG - Texas

The skinny: Vince Young committed to Texas over Miami, LSU, Florida State, Arkansas and Kansas State. The Canes became the biggest threat to the Longhorns down the stretch. After a magical collegiate career, which culminated in a legendary performance during the Longhorns' victory over USC in the Rose Bowl, Young was selected with the third overall pick by Tennessee. While he experienced some success in the NFL, his career never truly came together, as he finished with 8,964 yards, 46 touchdowns and 51 touchdowns after retiring in 2014. Farrell’s take: Young was an amazing talent out of high school who could have been a defender if he wanted to be. He was so athletic it allowed us to ignore his passing mechanics and other issues as a quarterback. He won a national title and was a first-round pick so he lived up to his No. 1 billing in every way. He was one of the best athletes in college football to play the quarterback position.

The skinny: Pryor looked to be down to Ohio State and Michigan, when on National Signing Day he announced that he still wanted to take a closer look at Penn State. Six weeks later the drama concluded when he finally signed with the Buckeyes. At Ohio State he did lead the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory, but after scandal hit Columbus, Pryor became eligible for the supplemental draft. He was selected by Oakland in the third round, however, after failing to make his mark at quarterback he was eventually moved to wide receiver. There he has experienced moderate success, including a 1,000-yard season in 2016 with Cleveland. After splitting time between the New York Jets and Buffalo in 2018, he is currently a free agent. Farrell’s take: Pryor wasn’t a pretty passer, there’s no doubt about that, and in 7-on-7 situations he looked like Superman without his cape. But he couldn't be stopped in actual games. He was too big, fast and strong to handle and he toyed with opposing linebackers and defensive backs. He was a once-in-a-decade talent and had a very good college career that was derailed by scandal. And to his credit, he re-invented himself as a wide receiver at the NFL level.

D.J. Uiagalelei (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The skinny: Uagalelei was considered an early lean to Clemson but a visit to Oregon made things interesting. He committed to Clemson on his mother’s birthday on May 5 and is the second No. 1 quarterback to commit to the Tigers, a record in Rivals.com history. Farrell’s take: Uagalelei has it all – size, arm strength, accuracy and the ability to extend the play. He’s a special quarterback but I’m not sure he will stay as No. 1 overall as the 2020 class is very strong. But when it comes to No. 1 overall quarterbacks, I think he ranks fourth among the five and that’s not so bad.