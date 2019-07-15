News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 10:15:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star Uiagalelei turns focus to recruiting others

Adam Gorney
Rivals.com - Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- D.J. Uiagalelei is done with his recruitment but the five-star quarterback is not done recruiting.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}