Five-star Uiagalelei turns focus to recruiting others
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- D.J. Uiagalelei is done with his recruitment but the five-star quarterback is not done recruiting.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news