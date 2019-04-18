Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- As Kirk Herbstreit marveled at Clemson's defensive line during the recent spring game, he said the Tigers have now reached Alabama's level.

This required some clarification. Because, well, Dabo Swinney's program seemed miles ahead of the Crimson Tide a little more than three months ago.

Herbstreit elaborated on the thought, saying Clemson has now reached the point where you don't really worry about the loss of a bunch of stud defensive linemen.

Because there are more right behind them.

As much as there's made over Clemson's status as Wide Receiver U., one wonders when the Tigers will become distinguished as the leading factory producing defensive linemen.