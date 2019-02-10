THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson is fresh off its fourth top 10-ranked recruiting class over the last five years. The last time that happened for the Tigers was 30 years ago, as four of Danny Ford's final five classes were billed at least 10th nationally with Ford's last two classes ranking third nationally.

Clemson could again sign 20+ prospects in the 2020 recruiting class. While it's early, the 2019-2020 cycle does line up well for the Tigers to be in position to acquire multiple 5-star prospects.