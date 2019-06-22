THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It always bears repeating how many peers rolled their eyes when Dabo Swinney was promoted to Clemson’s head-coaching post.

Coaches tend to evaluate one another based on schematic acumen, and here was a guy who had never been a coordinator and struck plenty of observers as more cheerleader than the caricature for leader of football men.

This was about the time of the debate for and against coaches as so-called CEOs. Funny we never hear that term now, as we simply accept that coaches must have the tenets in line with those of successful business overseers.

As the world has changed and the college football business has changed, so too has the head-coaching job.