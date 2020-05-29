Clemson's staff has yet to dispense an offer to a prospect from the state of South Carolina.

And with the way its recruiting class is filling up, the Tigers might not get to one – which would probably be unprecedented in a recruiting cycle.

We expect that to change for the 2022 class, with Mauldin (S.C.) corner Jeadyn Lukus, Greer (S.C.) receiver Jaleel Skinner and Hilton Head (S.C.) Island linebacker Jaylon Sneed headlining the leading candidates.