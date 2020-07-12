Dabo Swinney has never conveyed the sense that he's going to remain in coaching into his 70s, a la Bobby Bowden.

He's always operated under the view that there's more to life than football, that there's more to his makeup than a game. So it wouldn't be crazy to see him take up something totally different at some point, perhaps a spiritually-based endeavor that calls him to lead in that realm.

But in present terms, he's giving no indications he's planning on walking away anytime soon. In all of his words and actions, it seems clear he has designs on making this decade even better than the last (and you don't need to thumb through the record books to know the last decade was pretty darned spectacular).