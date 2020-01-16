News More News
Dabo Swinney's updated W-L record

As Dabo Swinney enters his 12th full season as Clemson's head football coach, he'll do so with of course a growing list of accomplishments.

Swinney, who turned 50 last November, now owns eight division championships, six Atlantic Coast Conference titles and two National Championships.

The Tigers' head coach, a three-time Bear Bryant National Coach Of The Year award winner, is now 6-3 in the College Football Playoffs and holds an impressive 20-7 record all-time versus top 10 opponents.

Swinney has five consecutive top five finishes and has lost just five games in the last half decade. Clemson has accumulated a 69-5 record in the last half decade. That is the best record in college football.

Dabo Swinney as Clemson's head coach
YEAR RECORD BOWL NATIONAL RANKING

2008

4-3

Gator

NR

2009

9-5

Music City

#24

2010

6-7

Car Care

NR

2011

10-4

Orange

#22

2012

11-2

Chick-fil-A

#9

2013

11-2

Orange

#7

2014

10-3

Russell Athletic

#15

2015

14-1

Orange/CFP NC

#2

2016

14-1

Fiesta/CFP NC

#1

2017

12-2

Sugar/CFP

#4

2018

15-0

Cotton/CFP NC

#1

2019

14-1

Fiesta/CFP NC

#2
Dabo Swinney has amassed a 130-31 record as Clemson's head football coach.

