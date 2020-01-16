50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift!

As Dabo Swinney enters his 12th full season as Clemson's head football coach, he'll do so with of course a growing list of accomplishments.

Swinney, who turned 50 last November, now owns eight division championships, six Atlantic Coast Conference titles and two National Championships.

The Tigers' head coach, a three-time Bear Bryant National Coach Of The Year award winner, is now 6-3 in the College Football Playoffs and holds an impressive 20-7 record all-time versus top 10 opponents.

Swinney has five consecutive top five finishes and has lost just five games in the last half decade. Clemson has accumulated a 69-5 record in the last half decade. That is the best record in college football.