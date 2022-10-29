OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,500 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

It was more a matter of when, not if. Clemson nabbed its latest commitment Saturday afternoon when Central (S.C.) Daniel athlete Misun "Tink" Kelley announced for the Tigers. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Kelley (5-11, 177) committed to Virginia Tech in early September, only to withdraw his pledge one month later when Clemson offered.

"It would mean a lot to me if Clemson offered," Kelley told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this year. "That would be big-time. I wouldn't have to move and could stay home and play in front of my hometown." The Tigers, of course, hold a firm pipeline at their back yard high school. Kelley has long considered Clemson his dream school and is close friends with freshman defensive end and former teammate Jahiem Lawson. Clemson has long dabbled with Kelley, but Dabo Swinney finally made the move this fall after the Tigers had secured numerous targets at other positions. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! He is expected to get first crack at playing receiver, although it's well within reason that he eventually winds up at defensive back. "They just like the way I play," Kelley said. "I play a lot of positions and put myself out there more as an athlete, and they like that." Non-football-related & off topics forum Virginia Tech had courted Kelley as a corner and was selling him on the chance to start as a freshman at its nickel position.

Tink Kelley is the latest in a line of Daniel players to cast his lot with Clemson in the Dabo Swinney era.