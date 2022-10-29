Daniel's Tink Kelley To Clemson
It was more a matter of when, not if.
Clemson nabbed its latest commitment Saturday afternoon when Central (S.C.) Daniel athlete Misun "Tink" Kelley announced for the Tigers.
Kelley (5-11, 177) committed to Virginia Tech in early September, only to withdraw his pledge one month later when Clemson offered.
"It would mean a lot to me if Clemson offered," Kelley told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this year. "That would be big-time. I wouldn't have to move and could stay home and play in front of my hometown."
The Tigers, of course, hold a firm pipeline at their back yard high school. Kelley has long considered Clemson his dream school and is close friends with freshman defensive end and former teammate Jahiem Lawson.
Clemson has long dabbled with Kelley, but Dabo Swinney finally made the move this fall after the Tigers had secured numerous targets at other positions.
He is expected to get first crack at playing receiver, although it's well within reason that he eventually winds up at defensive back.
"They just like the way I play," Kelley said. "I play a lot of positions and put myself out there more as an athlete, and they like that."
Virginia Tech had courted Kelley as a corner and was selling him on the chance to start as a freshman at its nickel position.
As a junior, Kelley posted 54 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Through his first seven games as a senior, he posted 27 catches for 389 yards and three scores.
Kelley had set a commitment date for the same week of the Clemson offer but postponed the decision as the Hokies pushed their immediate playing time angle in the immediate aftermath.
That would only delay the inevitable, though, as Kelley returned to Clemson last weekend for the Syracuse victory.
Kelley gives Clemson 21 commitments for this recruiting class and is the first new name to join the list in two months.
He is also the Tigers' first in-state pledge for this cycle.
The Tigers remain No. 9 in the Rivals.com national recruiting class standings.
