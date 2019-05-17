News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 10:01:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Decision Eve For Kobe Pryor

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Cedartown (Ga.) running back Kobe Pryor is scheduled to announce his decision Saturday.

Pryor disclosed a final six featuring Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Tigerillustrated.com dissects the impact of a potential Pryor commitment in this feature:

WHAT CLEMSON WOULD GET

Gucr9fxwfox0gizlvtfh
Kobe Pryor is one of few players at his position to have picked up a Clemson offer this spring. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}