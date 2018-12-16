Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Many college coaches would tell you they didn’t know what to expect going into last year’s inaugural December signing period.

There had long been a rallying cry for an early signing period, only for much earlier in the cycle. So last year was a feeling-out process.

Afterward, Clemson's coaches basically gave it a collective thumbs up. Having an early deadline forced prospects to pick or get off the pot, so to speak; if your commitment was invested in you, he’d sign in December. If he didn’t sign, you knew to move on to alternatives.