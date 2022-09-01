CLEMSON -- Nine days before the season opener last year, Dabo Swinney was asked how many offensive linemen he felt comfortable rolling out against Georgia.

"I think we've got nine guys today that I feel good about," he said. "I think they're very functional, and I think we're right there at 10, 11. We've got a 10th guy that's kind of right there -- he might not be quite ready for where we need him this game, but he's right there. And then we've got an 11th guy that I think is pretty close too. So I feel pretty good about it."