Charlotte (N.C.) Harding five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch turned heads with his unannounced visit Saturday for Clemson’s epic 27-23 victory against Syracuse.

Crouch (6-3, 238), ranked No. 9 nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, has felt the need to be discreet with some of his travel plans as his recruitment approaches its deciding stages.