Tigerillustrated.com

Around these parts, it's not all that odd for a newcomer to demonstrate in short order that he's one of the best players on the field.

Travis Etienne did it in August of 2017. Justyn Ross did it in August of 2018. Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson have already shown ample reason to think they will be superstars sooner rather than later.

Way back in 2016, back when Clemson's last national title was in 1981, Dexter Lawrence was a war daddy upon arrival.

But how often does a receiver switch to cornerback, pressed into duty because they just need bodies at that position, and immediately make the case that he might be the best cornerback on the roster?

Such a rare story might be unfolding with Derion Kendrick, the sophomore spark plug who has been one of the great sensations of spring practice thus far.