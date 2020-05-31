Like other athletics departments, Clemson seems to have produced a well-conceived plan for phasing in workouts for its players.

It's cautious and careful in almost every way, mandating stringent social and physical distancing measures during this phased process.

Team lounges are closed. Offices and locker rooms will be restricted to use on an as-needed basis only.

During workouts, it's only 10 individuals at a time and everyone must be six feet apart from one another while wearing masks. Only one football player per rack, and you can't work out directly adjacent to someone else.

Yet two questions loom that have not been addressed officially, two fairly large elephants in the socially-distanced room: