Differential QB play elevates a program like no other

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

College football routinely punishes popular assumptions, and for a prominent case of that we need only rewind a year to the ironclad assumptions we carried into the summer of 2019.

Trevor Lawrence's blissful mastery of Alabama made him the top quarterback in college football, and it was hard to envision anyone other than Tua Tagovailoa challenging him for that title.

It seemed crazy, at least to this observer, to think Justin Fields was going to light it up in his first year at Ohio State. Because, well, did you see how uncomfortable he looked as a freshman at Georgia?

Former 5-star recruit Trevor Lawrence enters the 2020 season with a 66-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
