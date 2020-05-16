College football routinely punishes popular assumptions, and for a prominent case of that we need only rewind a year to the ironclad assumptions we carried into the summer of 2019.

Trevor Lawrence's blissful mastery of Alabama made him the top quarterback in college football, and it was hard to envision anyone other than Tua Tagovailoa challenging him for that title.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

It seemed crazy, at least to this observer, to think Justin Fields was going to light it up in his first year at Ohio State. Because, well, did you see how uncomfortable he looked as a freshman at Georgia?