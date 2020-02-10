Dirty business
CLEMSON | Once upon a time, three-a-days seemed like a good idea because, well, that's the way things had always been done.
Once upon a time, when a player got knocked silly and could barely stand up the solution was to give him some aspirin and get him back out onto the field ASAP.
There are numerous relics of bygone eras that don't make a whole lot of sense in hindsight.
At some point in the future, a stunt that's still practiced to this day is going to be viewed the same way.
The stunt that features a head coach thinking there's nothing wrong with waiting until after National Signing Day to announce major changes on his staff.
Before we go any further, this is not a specific condemnation of what has happened in Columbia in recent days, as significant turnover just so happened to get rolling immediately after Will Muschamp's staff received its official commitment from Jordan Burch.
This routine happens at other places, too. It has happened at Clemson, even though that was a long time ago.
The point is, it needs to stop happening anywhere and everywhere.
