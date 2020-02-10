CLEMSON | Once upon a time, three-a-days seemed like a good idea because, well, that's the way things had always been done.

Once upon a time, when a player got knocked silly and could barely stand up the solution was to give him some aspirin and get him back out onto the field ASAP.

There are numerous relics of bygone eras that don't make a whole lot of sense in hindsight.

At some point in the future, a stunt that's still practiced to this day is going to be viewed the same way.

The stunt that features a head coach thinking there's nothing wrong with waiting until after National Signing Day to announce major changes on his staff.