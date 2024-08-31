If 2024 was supposed to bring a resounding statement that Swinney's program is back to belonging with the big boys, the opening 60 minutes against the biggest and baddest of them all left the Tigers with a lot of work to do on that count.

For three years, Dabo Swinney and Clemson could point to the 2021 opener against Georgia and say that game came down to one play.

At Mercedes-Benz stadium it was been there, done that for an offense that was supposed to be so much better but was oh, so much the same.

Granted it was against the No. 1 program in the country, a team that hasn't lost a regular-season game in four years, a team that extended its regular-season winning streak to 40 games with a 34-3 thrashing of the Tigers.

But still...

The same jittery execution from Cade Klubnik and his targets in the passing game.

The same looks of helplessness from second-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in his 14th game running the show.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The same looks of exasperation and shock from a head coach who just knew his guys were going to be in position to pull off a thundering upset.

Swinney and the Tigers talked a big game for the last month, about confidence and being older and being healthy and being better leaders and all that.

But for a program that coined the aspiration of playing to the standard of best, that standard was on the other side of the field wearing red and black. And the 50 yards separating the sidelines seemed like 50 miles.

The defense was stout in the first half, which ended with Georgia up 6-0.

But Wes Goodwin's group wilted from there and looked tired.

Physically tired from going against Georgia's rugged style and having to cover the width and length of the field.

But also probably emotionally spent from, once again, seeing the offense fail to hold up its end of the bargain.

Yeah, it's been a trend for a while in these parts.