For three years, Dabo Swinney and Clemson could point to the 2021 opener against Georgia and say that game came down to one play.
Not this time.
Not even close.
If 2024 was supposed to bring a resounding statement that Swinney's program is back to belonging with the big boys, the opening 60 minutes against the biggest and baddest of them all left the Tigers with a lot of work to do on that count.
At Mercedes-Benz stadium it was been there, done that for an offense that was supposed to be so much better but was oh, so much the same.
Granted it was against the No. 1 program in the country, a team that hasn't lost a regular-season game in four years, a team that extended its regular-season winning streak to 40 games with a 34-3 thrashing of the Tigers.
But still...
The same jittery execution from Cade Klubnik and his targets in the passing game.
The same looks of helplessness from second-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in his 14th game running the show.
The same looks of exasperation and shock from a head coach who just knew his guys were going to be in position to pull off a thundering upset.
Swinney and the Tigers talked a big game for the last month, about confidence and being older and being healthy and being better leaders and all that.
But for a program that coined the aspiration of playing to the standard of best, that standard was on the other side of the field wearing red and black. And the 50 yards separating the sidelines seemed like 50 miles.
The defense was stout in the first half, which ended with Georgia up 6-0.
But Wes Goodwin's group wilted from there and looked tired.
Physically tired from going against Georgia's rugged style and having to cover the width and length of the field.
But also probably emotionally spent from, once again, seeing the offense fail to hold up its end of the bargain.
Yeah, it's been a trend for a while in these parts.
The offense actually showed some life early when Klubnik connected with Antonio Williams on a beautiful throw and catch on third-and-long. But alas, they couldn't even get the play started right because Adam Randall was lined up wrong (one of two penalties the junior receiver drew early).
Clemson punted on that drive and ended up with just two first downs in the first half.
Yet in the locker room there was hope of the defense coming up with a stop to begin the second half and getting the ball back to the offense.
That didn't happen, as some shrewd adjustments by Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo made it look easy for the Dawgs as they coasted 75 yards on six plays to go up 13-0.
Clemson finally found some life on the next possession, running the ball between the tackles and driving it all the way to Georgia's 7-yard line.
After Phil Mafah picked up a yard, a designed run for Klubink blew up when pulling guard Collin Sadler couldn't get to end Mykel Williams. Klubnik slipped while trying to cut inside and it was a loss of 3.
Third down was a mess because 1) Antonio Williams couldn't find the ball on a corner route; and 2) Mafah drew a penalty for going at Mykel Williams' knee.
The penalty was declined, and the drive ended with a whimper as the Tigers settled for a short field goal by Nolan Hauser to make it 13-3.
Carson Beck and his receivers were fully in rhythm by this point, and they went right back down the field through the air and Nate Frazier capped it with a 1-yard plunge to put the Tigers in a 17-point hole.
The game was effectively over at this point.
And the Tigers and their offense are effectively right where they've been for quite some time now:
Confidence severely wounded, and searching for answers.
Three years ago, the opener between these programs turned on one play.
That was a long time ago.