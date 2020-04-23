Draft Nuggets
CLEMSON | A 2004 conquest of Miami in Coral Gables doesn't rank in the pantheon of epic Clemson victories for several reasons.
Miami wasn't that good, finishing 9-3 and watching Virginia Tech claim the ACC title in both teams' inaugural season in the conference.
Clemson was a middling rollercoaster, going on to lose to a miserable Duke team the next week and finishing 6-5.
And, of course, a decade later the Tigers would be immersed in the process of claiming monster victories on a regular basis under the man who was a second-year receivers coach that glorious night in the old, rickety Orange Bowl.
The most fascinating facet of that moment, looking back, is how narrowly the Hurricanes were removed from utter, frightening greatness.
Consider this: A mere two years earlier, the Hurricanes had spent 20 straight weeks ranked No. 1. They won the national title in 2001 and came excruciating close in 2002, losing to Ohio State.
And consider this: A mere seven months earlier, Miami had completed one of the most staggering runs in NFL Draft history.
