Two months ago, Dabo Swinney sat at his postgame press conference that followed Clemson's ACC title trouncing of Pittsburgh.

Given all that has happened since, this seems more like two years ago. A program with so many breakthroughs under Swinney would find a way to break through yet again by breaking the skulls of Notre Dame and then Alabama.

But back on Dec. 1 of 2018, this was still heady stuff to have claimed a fourth consecutive conference crown. This made it eight straight victories by 20 or more points. This also made it 56 victories over 60 games dating to late 2014.

This was also the 10-year anniversary of Swinney becoming Clemson's head coach when the interim tag was formally stripped from his name two days after a convincing win over South Carolina.

So we asked him this question:

"On December 1st, 2008, you were obviously dreaming big and thinking big. But were you thinking this big, this run that you guys are on?"



