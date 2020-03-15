Clemson got in nine of its allotted 15 spring practices before the ACC indefinitely suspended athletics activities for its schools.

Even if the Tigers don’t get to squeeze in six more practices before summer workouts, the experience undoubtedly proved beneficial for a significant portion of the roster.

There’s prudence in treating coaching staff compliments with temperance, as it’s Dabo Swinney’s job to do what’s best to cultivate his players more so than give the world candid assessments of their pros and cons.

But he’s not unnecessarily going to blow smoke on guys if they aren’t doing the right things. Veterans can have a light come on when put into leadership roles, so it was at least interesting that redshirt senior receiver Cornell Powell and redshirt junior cornerback LeAnthony Williams both drew Swinney’s praise last week.