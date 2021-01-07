TigerIllustrated - Early Impact - Part 2

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

More first-year freshmen factored prominently for Clemson last season than in recent memory, as increased absences and relaxed redshirting rules created more opportunities.

The Tigers have welcomed another top-five recruiting class, the bulk of which became locked in during last month's early signing period.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on the projected early impact from the Tigers' newcomers. After previewing the defense Monday, we turn our attention in this edition to the offensive signees.