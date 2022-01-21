Early indicator
On Jan. 1 of 2021, a star-studded Clemson offense couldn't keep up with Ohio State and ended up with 28 points.
On Jan. 1 of 2022, the Buckeyes' defense looked like hot garbage for much of the Rose Bowl in allowing 45 points to Utah.
Yes, two different seasons and two different situations.
But if you're a Clemson fan assessing the decline of Clemson's offense, it's hard to overlook the Buckeyes' deep-seated defensive struggles as a reference point.
In the moment, Clemson's 49-28 defeat to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl a year ago was almost all about Brent Venables' defense coming unglued against masterful tactics and execution by Ryan Day and Justin Fields.
But there was still something that felt ominous about Clemson's offense, in the last game of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers, not being equipped to go score for score when the situation called for it.
And maybe that's a part of the broader context as Clemson's reconstituted offensive braintrust, featuring three coaches in new roles, comes up with ways to make this offense prolific again.
