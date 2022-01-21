Early indicator

On Jan. 1 of 2021, a star-studded Clemson offense couldn't keep up with Ohio State and ended up with 28 points.

On Jan. 1 of 2022, the Buckeyes' defense looked like hot garbage for much of the Rose Bowl in allowing 45 points to Utah.

Yes, two different seasons and two different situations.

But if you're a Clemson fan assessing the decline of Clemson's offense, it's hard to overlook the Buckeyes' deep-seated defensive struggles as a reference point.

In the moment, Clemson's 49-28 defeat to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl a year ago was almost all about Brent Venables' defense coming unglued against masterful tactics and execution by Ryan Day and Justin Fields.