Early momentum

To fairly frame how Clemson concluded its 2022 recruiting class, it's only appropriate to take a step back and consider what's in the rear-view mirror starting on the morning of Dec. 5 when the news broke that Brent Venables was leaving for Oklahoma.

There was real tumult in the shock of seeing him go, even when it was a no-brainer for him to go, followed by the high-profile decommitments, followed by the news that Dabo Swinney was staying in-house to replace Venables and Tony Elliott, followed by the bowl win and thinking the turnover was over, only to see Todd Bates follow Venables.

Those are jolting developments for a program that has been defined by rare serenity and stability during Swinney's brilliant run.