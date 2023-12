Wednesday was another big day for Clemson's football program with 22 signatures and a top 12 national ranking at Rivals.com.

Following his early Signing Day news conference in Clemson, head football coach Dabo Swinney sat down with Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney for an afternoon interview and another closeup look at the Tigers' latest recruiting class.

