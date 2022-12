The early signing period has finally arrived.

Prospects have three days to file their paperwork. But for all intents and purposes, today is the day when the national letters of intent are collected and decisions are announced.

There's another month or more of high school recruiting left, of course. So recruiting class rankings won't be finalized until after the Feb. 1 traditional National Signing Day, and a last round of prospect rankings updates next month could influence the numbers as well.

But today stands to be the big moving day for the pecking order.