Clemson will go into the early signing day with a top five-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.

While we expect to track potential additions to the class in the month of January prior to the second National Signing Day (February 6), there has been no shortage of twists and turns for the Tigers' class this week.

After talking with several sources early Tuesday evening, there was more to report on two key Clemson targets, plus additional intel on the Tigers' committed prospects, specifically two who will be a long way from home when they send in their letters of intent.

EARLY SIGNING DAY UPDATE - TUESDAY EVENING EDITION